VTA clearing abandoned vehicles lot

By NBC Bay Area staff

A parking lot filled with dozens of VTA-branded Priuses and vans is finally being cleared out.

NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit bork the story of the agency wasting taxpayer dollars and neglecting the fleet off Zanker Road in San Jose.

So, they started taking action.

The agency should've auctioned the cars off earlier, but said staffing issues and the pandemic caused delays. 

One VTA board member said the agency is now working on solutions so this doesn't happen again.

