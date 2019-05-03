CVS Closes 46 Stores Nationwide, Including 4 in California

CVS Health recently made the "difficult business decision" to close 46 of its stores in 16 states, the company confirmed to NBC's Chicago station.

According to the company, all 46 of the stores were closed in early April, and came after a review of the leases and financial performances of all of the locations.

"The decision was made after a thorough review of each store's lease obligations and financial performance," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The company said that all customers at the impacted stores were transferred to the nearest CVS Pharmacy location, and also said that it worked with all employees impacted by the store closings to try to place them in other positions at other store locations in their local markets.

According to the company, four of the shuttered stores were located in the state of California:

Antioch: 3130 Buchanan Rd.

San Francisco: 1285 A Sutter St.

San Francisco: 995 Market St.

Sun Valley: 9375 San Fernando Rd.

The move cost the company approximately $135 million, but only represented a cut of fewer than 1 percent of the company’s 9,600 locations nationwide, according to USA Today.

The newspaper also had a full list of closures.