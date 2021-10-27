Another California Ski Resort Moves Up Season Opener

Another California ski resort has moved up its opening day thanks to this week’s huge dump of snow in the Sierra Nevada.

Palisades Tahoe joins Mammoth Mountain in starting its season on Oct. 29.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Palisades Tahoe said the big storm dropped more than 3 feet (0.9 meter) of snow on its upper mountains. The resort plans to be open on weekends only as conditions allow until full-time operations begin on Nov. 24.

Mammoth moved up its opening by two weeks to Oct. 29 even before the storm, fed by a powerful atmospheric river, arrived last weekend.