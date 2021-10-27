California

Another California Ski Resort Moves Up Season Opener

Palisades Tahoe is joining Mammoth Mountain in starting its ski season on Oct. 29

Fresh snow at Palisades Tahoe.
Will Paden/Palisades Tahoe

Another California ski resort has moved up its opening day thanks to this week’s huge dump of snow in the Sierra Nevada.

Palisades Tahoe joins Mammoth Mountain in starting its season on Oct. 29.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Palisades Tahoe said the big storm dropped more than 3 feet (0.9 meter) of snow on its upper mountains. The resort plans to be open on weekends only as conditions allow until full-time operations begin on Nov. 24.

Mammoth moved up its opening by two weeks to Oct. 29 even before the storm, fed by a powerful atmospheric river, arrived last weekend.

california drought 21 hours ago

California Still Deep in Drought Despite Atmospheric River

california weather Oct 26

2 Feet of Snow in Sierra; Record Rain in Reno; I-80 Reopens

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaSierra NevadaLake Tahoeskiingsnowboarding
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us