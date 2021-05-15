California

Authorities to Evacuate Area Near Wildfire in Pacific Palisades

By The Associated Press

Authorities said Saturday that they are preparing to evacuate an area near a wildfire in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades.

The wildfire, which the Los Angeles Fire Department said started in brush, covers about 100 acres, or about one-sixth of a square mile.

The fire ignited about 10 p.m. Friday, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange told reporters.

There are no reports of injuries or destruction of buildings, the fire department said in a statement.

“The terrain is very steep and extremely difficult to navigate which hinders ground based firefighting operations. The bulk of the firefighting is air based,” the fire department said.

The Pacific Palisades is a wealthy community between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean and is reportedly home to a number of celebrities.

