California Recall Election Results

Here are the latest results in the California Gubernatorial Recall Election, per the Secretary of State

By Amy O'Kruk

California's Gubernatorial Recall Election is on Sept. 14, 2021.

Voters are only asked two questions in this special election: whether or not they want to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom from his position and, if so, who should replace him.

Here are the results of those two questions, as reported by the California Secretary of State. (NOTE: Results will not be released until after the polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.)

Live Election Results

Note: For Governor Gavin Newsom to be removed, a majority “yes” vote is needed. If that happens, the candidate with the most votes will succeed him.
Source: California Secretary of State

