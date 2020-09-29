Tens of Thousands of Napa County Residents Still Under Evacuation Orders Due to Glass Fire

The Glass Fire continues to boom and tens of thousands of people in Napa County remain evacuated as the fire creeps closer to the city of Calistoga.

“There’s just no words for it,” said Hayley Christopher.

She and her parents are devastated after losing their Calistoga home. They split their time between there and Ventura County.

Their two bedroom North Bay house, barn and the storage tanks that provide water to their vineyard are all gone.

The city of Calistoga was a ghost town Tuesday as residents remained under evacuation orders while the Glass Fire destroyed wineries, restaurants and resorts in the Napa Valley tourist destination. Melissa Colorado reports.

“You don’t believe it until you see it. It's still surreal,” Christopher said. “We were just here last week for the harvest.”

The entire city of Calistoga remains evacuated as the flames move closer to the main part of town. Firefighters are letting hillsides burn hoping that might create a barrier around the downtown area.

“I'm a little nervous because I just got a phone call saying the fire’s coming over the hill,” said Mark Mancini, Calistoga resident.

Mancini of Mancini Vineyard decided not to evacuate but he’s getting more and more worried.

“We didn’t evacuate. We thought we were safe here because we’ve got a big vineyard break but it’s making me concerned,” he said.

The Silverado Trail has been hit especially hard and it’s a tough place to see.

“We have family that have lost homes already in St. Helena and Angwin and there’s lots of recognizable things that Jack already has lost,” said evacuee Kerry Baldwin.

Baldwin and his wife have been evacuated from their Angwin house since Sunday night. They remain on pins and needles.

“As of last night it was OK but you never know,” he said. “There’s a lot of spot fires, they can pop up did you can lose a handle on those.”

