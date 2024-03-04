California

This is what California's high speed rail system could look like

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The latest renderings of what California’s high speed rail system could one day look like were revealed Monday.

It calls for massive buildings, large plazas, shade structures and elevated platforms riders would get on to board the bullet trains.

Stations are currently planned for Merced, Fresno, Bakersfield and near Hanford. 

California's high speed rail system renderings

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Later on, San Francisco and San Jose would also have stations running to the main line in the Central Valley.

Station construction is set to start in 2027, barring any further setbacks.

This article tagged under:

California
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us