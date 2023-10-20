Gov. Newsom to stop over in Israel on scheduled trip to China

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday adjusted his original schedule on a trip to China to make a stopover in Israel.

Newsom's visit is catching many by surprise, and those who support him hope his presence in Israel can bolster ongoing efforts to get aid where it is needed.

Critics, including Vivek Ramaswamy, who is vying for the Republican presidential nomination, slammed the governor, saying he needs to worry about his own backyard first. Ramaswamy says he thinks Newsom is running for president and doing it in disguise.

California is reported to be home to the largest population of Arab Americans and the second largest population of Jews in the U.S.

Details about the governor’s trip are few. Here’s what he said on social media: "I’m on my way to Israel. I'll be meeting with those impacted by the horrific terrorist attacks and offering California's support."

I’ll be meeting with those impacted by the horrific terrorist attacks and offering California’s support. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 19, 2023

The governor’s office also said California is sending medical supplies to the region, including supplies meant for the Gaza Strip.

That post has received millions of views and thousands of reactions, many asking why he is going and whether or not his visit will make a difference.

As far as an answer to running for president, Newsom has said on many occasions he is not interested.

Newsom is not the only governor visiting Israel. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also is there. She has met with families and people impacted by the war as well as Israeli leaders.

It is unclear who Newsom will be meeting with upon his arrival in Israel. He was scheduled to land there Friday morning.

After stopping in Israel, the governor continues on his scheduled trip to China to discuss climate change policies.