'I Was Dying': Only Known Surviving Victim of Alleged Stockton Serial Killer Speaks Out

The only person known to have survived the alleged Stockton serial killer spoke out this week, saying she thinks many of the killings could have been avoided if police had done one thing differently.

“There were no words exchanged, they didn’t say anything, didn’t come any closer, just started shooting,” said Natasha, who for the past 18 months has been filled with nightmares. “I cry a lot.”

It all started when she was shot multiple times, and left for dead in Stockton. Now, ballistics evidence is linking her shooting to a gun used in the killing of six other people -- including an Oakland man, all in separate attacks.

In a wide ranging interview with the 209 Times, Natasha explained she was living in a homeless encampment when the gunman appeared and opened fire, hitting her 10 times.

“I ran towards him knowing that I would have to get closer to the street if I wanted to survive,” she said. “I wanted to lay down, I wanted to go to sleep. There is this burning that is incredible … I was dying.”

Natasha is now believed to be the suspect's only known survivor and one of his earliest targets.

She was attacked days after the gunman killed a man in Oakland and said that, had police taken her seriously back then, there wouldn't be five more bodies now.

“My calls were all unanswered, and my concerns were all avoided and now there are five people dead,” she said.

The Stockton Police Department spokesperson, Joe Silva, said, “Detectives met with our surviving victim this week where she provided an updated description of her shooter. If someone doesn't feel they were given the appropriate level of service, they are welcome to contact our Professional Standards Section."

Just days ago, police released a video of a person of interest linked to the killings and Natasha believes it's the same person that attacked her.

Stockton police say many of the shooter's victims appear to be homeless.

“What the motive is, what we do believe is, this person is on a mission,” said Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden.

Now sober and off the streets, Natasha credits the attack for saving her life.

Investigators hope her information, and a $125,000 reward will help find a suspect before they try to kill again.

“Each and everyone of those victims, they meant something, they are somebody’s something,” said Natasha.