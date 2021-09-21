coronavirus

Tahoe-Area Ski Resorts Ease COVID-19 Restrictions

No more reservation system in place at Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some of the larger Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts will be easing coronavirus-related restrictions this upcoming season.

At Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood, skiers and snowboarders will not need to make reservations, lifts and gondolas will operate at normal capacity, and masks will only be required indoors.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Anyone 12 and up will have to show proof of vaccination to eat indoors at the lodges on the mountains.

The current policies could change depending on the state of COVID-19 during the winter months.

Local

San Francisco 1 hour ago

Man Attacked With Baseball Bat in San Francisco

Air Quality 22 hours ago

Spare the Air Alert Issued for Tuesday Due to Unhealthy Smog

Vail Resorts, which owns Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood, is requiring all employees to be vaccinated.

For additional information regarding COVID-19 safety protocols at the three resorts, click on the links below.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCaliforniaCOVID-19Lake Tahoe
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us