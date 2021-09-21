Tahoe-Area Ski Resorts Ease COVID-19 Restrictions

Some of the larger Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts will be easing coronavirus-related restrictions this upcoming season.

At Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood, skiers and snowboarders will not need to make reservations, lifts and gondolas will operate at normal capacity, and masks will only be required indoors.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Anyone 12 and up will have to show proof of vaccination to eat indoors at the lodges on the mountains.

The current policies could change depending on the state of COVID-19 during the winter months.

Vail Resorts, which owns Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood, is requiring all employees to be vaccinated.

For additional information regarding COVID-19 safety protocols at the three resorts, click on the links below.