New California bill could force stores to close self-checkout

California lawmakers on Monday will consider a new bill that could force stores to close self-checkout lanes.

The bill would prohibit grocery stores or retail drug stores from offering self-checkout options unless all of the following conditions are met:

Checkouts are limited to 10 items or less

At least one manual staffed checkout station is available

Customers are prohibited from purchasing certain items

An employee can only monitor up to two self-service stations

Employee is relieved from all other duties while monitoring

It also requires stores that employ artificial intelligence to complete an assessment before implementing the technology.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The bill has the support of the UFCW union and other labor groups. However, several groups oppose it, including the California Chamber of Commerce.

The discussion comes as cities across the state have faced backlash due to brazen thefts at grocery stores and pharmacies.

In San Francisco, a woman was caught stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of goods at different Target locations.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that 43-year-old Aziza Graves was convicted of one felony county of grand theft and 52 misdemeanor counts of petty theft with thefts related to ones at the Stonestown target. She was also convicted of misdemeanor petty theft for one at Abercrombie.

Graves faces more than three years in state prison. She is currently out of custody.