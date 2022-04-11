WATCH: Police Stun Man Who Intercepted Ambulance, Jumped on Hood Near Seaport Village

A man who jumped in front of a moving ambulance in the middle of Harbor Drive was taken into custody after San Diego police used a stun gun to take him down near Seaport Village on Sunday.

San Diego police said the suspect is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and resisting arrest for the afternoon incident near the intersection of Harbor Drive and Market Street.

Video captured by witness Reggie Wallace shows a man in a bucket hat and board shorts running alongside and then jumping in front of an ambulance that is trying to go around the intrusion.

"I thought he was just going to wave and he walked in front of the ambulance and started flipping them off," Wallace said. "He moved to the driver’s side of the ambulance and they shortly start to drive away, and he gets back in front of the ambulance."

The man stands in front of the ambulance and appears to pretend to make a phone call, the video shows. At one point he jumps onto the ambulance's hood and starts singing.

As the situation escalated, the first responders inside the vehicle called police for assistance. SDPD said they were told the man was trying to break the vehicle's front windshield.

When officers arrived on scene, the man was sitting in front of the ambulance. They attempt to take custody.

"Out of nowhere he gets aggressive and starts resisting arrest," Wallace said. "They try to take him down, they had a lot of trouble with it."

Video shows a struggle and police said the man grabbed an officer in a chokehold. That's when officers used a stun gun to subdue the man, San Diego police said.

Police said the man was eventually taken into custody. Video showed him being loaded into the same ambulance he was accused of vandalizing.

He is being held in San Diego Central Jail on $250,000 bail.

No injuries were reported.

The ambulance had lights flashing but did not appear to be headed to a call, records show.