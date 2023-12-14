Yosemite National Park

Yosemite will require reservations for some dates in 2024. Here's when

By NBC Bay Area staff

If you're planning a trip to Yosemite National Park in California in 2024, you'll likely need a reservation.

Yosemite is once again requiring reservations at times in an attempt to limit overcrowding and traffic.

Here's a detailed breakdown on the reservation timeline, according to the park.

  • Jan. 1 through Feb. 9: No reservation required to drive into Yosemite
  • Feb. 10 through 25: A reservation is required 24 hours per day on Saturdays, Sundays and on holidays (Monday, Feb. 19)
  • Feb. 26 through April 12: No reservation required to drive into Yosemite
  • April 13 through June 30: A reservation is required from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and on holidays (May 27 and June 19)
  • July 1 through Aug. 16: A reservation is required from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day
  • Aug. 17 through Oct. 27: A reservation is required from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and on holidays (Sept. 2 and Oct. 14)
For more information about reservations, visit Yosemite's website.

