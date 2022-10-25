yosemite

8-Year-Old Boy Aims to Become Youngest to Scale Yosemite's El Capitan

A father and son duo on Tuesday began an attempt to scale El Capitan at Yosemite National Park, a feat that would make the 8-year-old boy the youngest to climb the world-renowned peak.

You don’t have to be a climber to know that El Capitan is a tough climb. But Joe and Sam Baker of Colorado Springs are saying they’re only looking up as they begin their attempt at reaching the summit.

And if 8-year-old Sam pulls it off, he'll become the youngest to ever accompish the climb. Either way, dad and son say the best part so far is sleeping under the stars and enjoying time together.

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.

