Bay Area Counties Surprised By Biden's Vaccine Eligibility Plan

President Joe Biden said Thursday that all states must make the COVID-19 vaccine available to every adult by May 1. An announcement that caught health officials in the Bay Area by surprise.

Marin County's health officer says supply is still not meeting the current limited demand. Without adequate supply, increasing eligibility to everyone in may will create competition.

“It came as a surprise to us we're hoping it means they're seeing progress in manufacturing and distribution that would back this up,” said Marin County Public Health Office Dr. Matt Willis. “We'll have to be much more careful about protecting slots for the vulnerable because it will be more competitive if the entire community has access to appointments.”

President Biden wants all adults to be eligible for a vaccine by May 1. Bay Area health officers say there needs to be more supply for that to happen. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/DhKkSAHK57 — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) March 12, 2021

Governor Gavin Newsom's office issued a statement that mentions the supply shortage and says he is looking forward to learning more about the president's plan and working together to make this important goal a reality.

A goal the president says could deliver the summer people are dreaming of.

“If we do this together, by July the 4th, there's a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day,” Biden said.