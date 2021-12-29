COVID-19

Families Scramble to Find COVID-19 Test Kits for Students Returning to School

By Melissa Colorado

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week vowed every student would get a take-home COVID-19 test kit before returning to school from winter break.

That is not the case in the Bay Area, where several families across the region are scrambling to find a test kit for their students.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

In Contra Costa County, a spokesperson for the Mount Diablo Unified School District said the state did not send them enough take-home test kits for every student and staff member, which is why students are not required to show a negative test result when they return to school.

The district had 22,000 take-home test kits that were handed out to those who wanted a kit on a first come, first serve basis.

A similar scenario is playing out in San Francisco, where testing is not required, but encouraged.

"It's really frustrating to me that our school district doesn't have the adequate number of tests," Supervisor Matt Haney said. "It seems like they were hoping to get them from the state."

coronavirus 2 hours ago

WHO Says Omicron Has Not Spread Widely Among the Vulnerable Yet, Still Too Early to Determine Severity

San Francisco 2 hours ago

SF Waterfront Businesses Concerned Over Omicron, Cancellations

Haney said roughly 59,000 rapid test kits from the state will arrive late next week. That's too late, says Haney, because classes resume on Monday.

"We should be testing students before they come back after a long winter break," Haney said.

Oakland families will not have a problem having access to a COVID test. The Oakland Unified School District said it handed not one, but two take-home test kits to every student. All test results must be uploaded to a school site before kids return to the classroom.

"I think this has been handled really well," said Jessica Eastman Stewart, an OUSD parent.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronaviruscovid testing
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us