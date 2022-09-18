Skip to content
Continuing Coverage
A wind advisory is in effect with on and off again rain, and chance of thunderstorms. Tap/click here for details.
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Investigations
Video
Entertainment
Sports
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Rain in the Forecast
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
What to Know: Omicron Booster Vaccine
CA Children's Online Privacy
Days of Our Lives Moves to Peacock
Expand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you