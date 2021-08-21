Some Sonoma County Residents Encouraged to See If Eligible for 3rd COVID Shot

Sonoma County's top health officer is encouraging residents who are immunocompromised to contact their primary care physicians to see if they are eligible for booster shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Dr. Sundari Mase of the Department of Health Services said such residents should contact their primary care physicians to see whether or not they are eligible, and if they are, to get the third vaccination shot, county officials said Friday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Sonoma County is following the guidance of the California Department of Public Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in providing booster shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to certain immunocompromised individuals in the county, officials said.

Many local pharmacies are already offering booster shots to eligible residents, according to county officials.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have authorized third doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people such as organ transplant recipients, cancer patients and those undergoing hemodialysis or immunosuppressive therapies, county officials said.

The California Department of Health has endorsed the FDA decision, issuing guidelines that provide access to additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines for those with moderately to severely compromised immune systems, according to county officials.

"It's important to remind people that this booster is not intended for everyone at this point," Mase said in a statement.

"This additional dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should be considered only for people with moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition or being a recipient of immunosuppressive medications or treatments," Mase said.