coronavirus

Sunnyvale Man Given CPR by Officers Tests Negative for Coronavirus

By Bay City News

A man who later died after seven Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety officers administered CPR in an attempt to revive him Thursday tested negative for the COVID-19 virus, officials said in a news release Friday.

Santa Clara County Public Health notified the department Friday of the negative test result.

The 72-year-old man had been on a cruise ship with two other passengers suspected of having the coronavirus and the officers were quarantined at home after the potential exposure.

Local

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Coronavirus Impacting Business in San Francisco

coronavirus 20 mins ago

SF Arbor Week Tree Planting Kickoff, Other Events Canceled Out of ‘Abundance of Caution’

Public safety spokesman Capt. Craig Anderson said officers responded Thursday to a call involving a person having some sort of cardiac emergency.

The man was unconscious and not breathing. The officers gave him CPR but no mouth-to-mouth contact was made, Anderson said.

"We are asking our community to remain calm and practice the preventative actions recommended by Santa Clara County Public Health and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control)," the department said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSunnyvaleSunnyvale Department of Public Safety
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us