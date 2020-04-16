US Coronavirus Updates: 17 Bodies Found in NJ Nursing Home; Brian Allen 1st NFL Player to Test Positive

The United States has reached yet another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic -- more than 30,000 people have died from COVID-19 nationwide, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the number of U.S. cases continues to climb. As of Thursday morning, nearly 640,000 infections have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins. New York state alone is home to more than 210,000 cases and 10,000 deaths.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

17 Bodies Found in New Jersey Nursing Home After Anonymous Tip

A phone call led New Jersey police to gruesome scene at a nursing home in New Jersey that has been ravaged by the coronavirus.

Police say they found 17 bodies piled inside a small morgue at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Sussex County. An anonymous tip said the bodies had been moved there after being stored in a shed, the New York Times first reported.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer later confirmed to NBC New York that prior to the disturbing discovery, he had received a call from one of the nursing home's administrators, also infected with COVID-19, that more body bags were needed. The congressman said 68 people have died inside the senior facility, 26 of whom had tested positive for the virus and two were staff members.

Local officials say the nursing home claimed the infected residents were being housed on separate floors or wings to stop the spread but the facility has not returned NBC New York's request for comment.

Virginia Harris says she thought she was going to die, but beat the odds and survived coronavirus.

Rams' Brian Allen 1st NFL Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen says he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago.

Allen is the first active NFL player to acknowledge testing positive during the coronavirus pandemic.

The third-year pro is not hospitalized and is “feeling good,” according to a statement issued by the Rams on Wednesday night only after Allen spoke to Fox Sports about his positive test.

The 24-year-old was training and rehabilitating at the Rams' training complex when he began to feel symptoms last month. He told Fox Sports that he lost his sense of smell and taste, and they haven't returned even after his other symptoms abated.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton revealed last month that he tested positive for the virus. The Los Angeles Chargers last week revealed a positive test and symptoms for unidentified members of their organization, but the Rams hadn't acknowledged Allen's positive test.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to hold a voluntary, virtual off-season program amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Students Could Take SAT at Home If Schools Remain Closed

A home version of the SAT college entrance exam is being prepared in case schools remain closed into the fall, College Board officials said Wednesday as they announced the cancellation of June testing.

Instead of a paper-and-pencil test given under proctors’ supervision, the home version would be digital and rely on “remote proctoring.” That could include using the computer’s camera and microphone to monitor movement or talking, College Board President Jeremy Singer said on a conference call with reporters.

The rival ACT also will launch an at-home option in late fall or early winter, the exam’s administrators said Wednesday.

“We would much prefer that schools reopen but we are ready to innovate and deliver in the unlikely case we need to,” College Board Chief Executive David Coleman said.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.