Heart Attack Deaths Soar in Younger Group Since Start of Pandemic: Study

More young people are dying of heart attacks now than before the pandemic, according to an October 2022 study, but experts say the correlation is with COVID infections and not the initial vaccine.

The national study conducted by doctors ar Cedars-Sinai Hospital shows deaths related to heart attacks increased across every age group in spring 2020, but the group that saw the biggest jump was ages 25 to 44.

Here are some highlighted findings for heart attack deaths:

30% increase in adults 25-44 (group not typically at risk)

20% increase in adults 45-64

15% increase in adults 65 and older

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.