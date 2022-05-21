1 Dead in Crash on Southbound I-280 in San Jose: CHP

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on Interstate 280 in San Jose.

The crash happened at around 9:40 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-280, near I-880. According to the CHP, they responded a call about a car that flipped off of Highway 17 landing on I-280.

Officers haven't confirmed that but at least one person has died in this crash.

At this time, southbound 280 is completely shut down, as well as the ramp from Highway 17 to I-280, and the ramp connecting I-280 to I-880.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.