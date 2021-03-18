San Jose

1 Person Injured, Dog Dies in South San Jose House Fire: SJFD

By NBC Bay Area staff

Fire crews in South San Jose responded to a house fire early Thursday morning that left at least one person injured and a pet dog dead, according to fire officials.

At about 2:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the 21000 block of Bertram Road, near Almaden Quicksilver Park in South San Jose. When crews arrived, they found a two-story home engulfed in flames, fire officials said.

A man suffered burn injuries and was taken to Valley Medical Center. Two dogs and a cat were reportedly trapped inside the house, and one of the dogs died, fire officials said.

The blaze was under control by about 3:45 a.m.

