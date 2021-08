Six people on a cargo vessel in the San Francisco Bay were taken to local hospitals Monday after requesting medical help for coronavirus-related symptoms, according to the fire department.

In all, 19 people on the ship reported having COVID-19 symptoms, the fire department said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The vessel originated from the Philippines, according to the fire department.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Per SF FD: 19 people from an unloaded cargo vessel in the Bay reported having symptoms of #COVID19. 6 requested medical help. Those 6 on board this ambulance bus were taken to local hospitals. The vessel is called the Global Striker, originating from the Philippines. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/Xrzj18TsYP — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) August 30, 2021

We’re seeing a number of people board this AmbuBus in Pier 26. The people who appear to have disembarked from the cargo ship are wearing face masks and life jackets. Paramedics are monitoring them. Unknown which hospital they’re headed to. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/z7JVI7t3fz — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) August 30, 2021