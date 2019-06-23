San Jose officers late Sunday responded to a shooting that left one dead, another wounded and a suspected gunman holed up inside a home, according to the police department.

At about 8:40 p.m., officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting in the 500 block of Habbitts Court in South San Jose. When the officers arrived, two adults exited a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound each, police said.

The victims were transported to a hospital, where one of them died, police said.

Police established a perimeter around the home, and officers were trying to talk with the suspect and determine if more people were inside the home, police said.

No further details were immediately available.