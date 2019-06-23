1 Dead in Double Shooting at San Jose Home, Suspect Holed Up Inside: Police - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

1 Dead in Double Shooting at San Jose Home, Suspect Holed Up Inside: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    1 Dead in Double Shooting at San Jose Home, Suspect Holed Up Inside: Police
    NBC Bay Area
    Police respond to a shooting in San Jose late Sunday. (June 23, 2019)

    San Jose officers late Sunday responded to a shooting that left one dead, another wounded and a suspected gunman holed up inside a home, according to the police department.

    At about 8:40 p.m., officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting in the 500 block of Habbitts Court in South San Jose. When the officers arrived, two adults exited a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound each, police said.

    The victims were transported to a hospital, where one of them died, police said.

    Police established a perimeter around the home, and officers were trying to talk with the suspect and determine if more people were inside the home, police said.

    No further details were immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices