San Mateo County

$20 Million SuperLotto Plus Ticket Sold at Peninsula Gas Station

By NBC Bay Area staff

Close-up of sign for CALottery.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Check your lottery tickets.

Someone who purchased a SuperLotto Plus ticket at a San Mateo County gas station Saturday night is the winner of a $20 million jackpot.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Holly Shell Gas Station located at 500 El Camino Real in San Carlos, according to the California Lottery.

Local

Air Quality 2 hours ago

PHOTOS: Bay Area Sky Turns Yellowish Color Amid Smoke, Smog

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Marin County Still in Tier 1, Most Restrictive COVID-19 Status

The winning numbers were 1, 18, 22, 26, 27 and a mega number of 12.

Two other SuperLotto Plus tickets that were sold in Vallejo and San Diego matched five numbers. The people who hold those tickets will collect more than $17,000 each, the lottery said.

The Shell Station where the $20 million ticket was sold will score a roughly $100,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

This article tagged under:

San Mateo CountyCalifornia Lottery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us