$20 Million SuperLotto Plus Ticket Sold at Peninsula Gas Station

Check your lottery tickets.

Someone who purchased a SuperLotto Plus ticket at a San Mateo County gas station Saturday night is the winner of a $20 million jackpot.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Holly Shell Gas Station located at 500 El Camino Real in San Carlos, according to the California Lottery.

The winning numbers were 1, 18, 22, 26, 27 and a mega number of 12.

Two other SuperLotto Plus tickets that were sold in Vallejo and San Diego matched five numbers. The people who hold those tickets will collect more than $17,000 each, the lottery said.

The Shell Station where the $20 million ticket was sold will score a roughly $100,000 bonus for selling the ticket.