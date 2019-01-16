3 Fremont Residents, Including Baby, Killed in Highway 50 Crash Near Placerville - NBC Bay Area
3 Fremont Residents, Including Baby, Killed in Highway 50 Crash Near Placerville

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 32 minutes ago

    Three people from Fremont, including a baby, were killed late Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50 near Placerville, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on eastbound 50, near Camino Heights, which is 3 miles east of Placerville, the CHP said.

    A 51-year-old man, a female whose age was unknown and a 1-year-old child were killed. All were from Fremont, the CHP said.

    Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision, but the rain was, the CHP said.

    No further details were available.

