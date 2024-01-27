49ers and Detroit Lions fans get ready for the NFC championship game

Just one day away from the big game, both 49ers and Detroit Lions fans were ready Saturday to watch the teams face off and see which one will be heading to the Super Bowl.

While Lions fans were flying in to cheer on their team, the faithful had more than one local place to watch Sunday’s game.

“We are one of the official watch parties here in the Bay Area for the San Francisco 49ers,” said Scott Morton, the owner of San Francisco restaurant Momo’s.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It’s expecting quite a turnout for the NFC championship game. Around 800 people had come to watch the Niners-Packers game the week before.

“I think we’re expecting that number at least tomorrow, because it’s a bigger game with higher stakes,” Morton said. “We’re hoping for 1,000 or 1,100 people, or something right around there.”

The event is free, but ticketed — and Momo’s is ready for it.

Wade Fink is among the Lions fans who arrived at San Francisco International Airport Saturday morning.

“There was lots of chants on the plane, a lot of Jared Goff chants, a lot of ‘Go Lions’ chants, it was pretty cool,” Fink said.

All eyes will be on Levi’s Stadium, with the faithful making game-day plans by buying up more red and gold gear.

NBC Bay Area spoke with some fans who stopped at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Daly City for that purpose, who said they’ll be at home and hoping for a strong performance .

“The Niners gotta be on their A-game, because we had a shaky moment last week,” Taylor Torres said. “So we’re excited, we’re faithful to the Bay always, you know?”