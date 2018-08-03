AG Jeff Sessions to Oakland Mayor: 'How Dare You'

The mayor of Oakland, California, responded to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions by repeating the “How dare you?” phrase he used after she warned of a recent federal immigration raid. Sessions criticized Mayor Libby Schaaf in a speech Wednesday to law enforcement officials after he sued California over laws that restrict cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. Jodi Hernandez and Sam Brock report. (Published Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018)

