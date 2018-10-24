Arrest Made in Connection to San Jose House Fire - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Arrest Made in Connection to San Jose House Fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    SJPD
    Richard Castillo

    Police on Wednesday announced they have made an arrest in connection to a house fire earlier this week in San Jose.

    Richard Castillo, who San Jose police and fire arson investigators identified as the person responsible for a fire on Hamilton Park Place early Monday, turned himself in to police later that afternoon. The fire was initially reported as suspicious, police said.

    Castillo was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail for arson and burglary, police said.

    The home was left uninhabitable due to extensive damage from the blaze, which was first reported around 1 a.m. One resident was displaced by the blaze, officials said.

