Fans of the Oakland Athletics, you're going to like this.

The team's home game on April 17, 2018 will be totally free to fans. That's because the team is celebrating its 50th year in Oakland.

"We are extremely excited to offer this gift to the city as we celebrate 50 years in Oakland," A’s President Dave Kaval said in a statement. "The entire 2018 season will be a celebration of the A’s rich history, and offering the first free MLB game is another unique way for us to celebrate our team and wonderful fans."

Those interested in getting their hands on a free ticket can do so starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 10 by paying a vist to a special page on the team's website.

Season ticket holders won't have to do anything special to grab their complimentary tickets. The tickets will be loaded into their accounts automatically, according to the team.

The A's will host the Chicago White Sox at 7:05 p.m. on the celebratory day.

Parking — as it is for every Tuesday home game — will also be free.