Ski Resort Closed After Avalanche at Mammoth Mountain

An avalanche released on the upper part of Mammoth Mountain. (Mar. 3, 2018)

An avalanche on the upper part of Mammoth Mountain occurred around 10:15 a.m. Saturday while the mountain’s ski patrol performed avalanche hazard mitigation work.

The barrage released on the upper part of the mountain traveling towards the High Five Express area.

No missing persons have been confirmed but the mountain continues to be closed while a manual probe search is underway.

Three individuals were partially buried in the avalanche but were able to free themselves. Lift operations at Mammoth will be halted for the remainder of the day to focus full efforts on the site.

If members of the public are aware of missing friends or family, Mammoth Mountain Ski Area encourages them to call 760-934-0611.



