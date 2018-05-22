In the event that Bay Area soccer aficionados are not making the trek to Russia to soak in the World Cup firsthand, they can still enjoy the splendor of the tournament closer to home at Avaya Stadium in San Jose free of charge.

The San Jose Earthquakes will open up their stadium and host viewing parties during the summer soccer contest featuring the best national teams from around the globe. Fans will be able to catch the action on the stadium's video board.

The best part for soccer fans: entry into the stadium and parking will be free each and every day of the tournament, according to the Earthquakes.

During days featuring high-profile tilts, including Spain against Portugal on June 15 and Germany against Mexico two days later, the stadium will welcome food trucks, inflatables and more to entertain fans during and in between games, the team stated.

Folks who are brave and dedicated enough to make the trip to the stadium to catch early group stage games — starting as early as 3 a.m. PST — will be rewarded with free coffee, according to the team.

Fans are encouraged to arrive repping their favorite teams and players as the best-dressed attendee will win a prize every day that there's a game, the team stated.

Soccer lovers can also watch World Cup contests on KSTS Telemundo 48.