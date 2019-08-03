Gilroy Reacts to Texas Shooting

Gilroy residents were shocked to learn of the shooting that took place in El Paso, Texas Saturday. The Texas mall shooting, which left 20 dead, took place less than a week after the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting. Roz Plater reports. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Less than one week after a shooting that left three dead at Gilroy’s annual Garlic Festival, Gilroy residents learned of another shooting in El Paso, Texas that left 20 dead.

“My first reaction was ‘oh no, not again,’” said Gilroy resident Patricia Lugo. “Something has got to be done about this. Whether it’s gun control or mental health services, it definitely needs to be addressed. It’s just terrible.”

In downtown Gilroy the #GilroyStrong banner is displayed prominently, while a large portion of Christmas Hill Park remains closed due it its status as a crime scene.

“My heart hurts for them,” said Suzanna Cruz of Gilroy about the El Paso victims. “Nobody should have to go through this, especially so suddenly. You go to Walmart just to get some daily items, you don’t expect for that to happen. It hurts a lot.”