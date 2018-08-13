A Santa Rosa Family will be celebrating the first day of school tomorrow. That’s because, thanks to a judge’s order, their five-year-old child will be able to attend her first day of kindergarten and bring her medical marijuana on campus. (Published Monday, Aug. 13, 2018)

A Santa Rosa Family is celebrating the first day of school Monday because, thanks to a judge’s order, their five-year-old child will be able to attend her first day of kindergarten and bring her medical marijuana on campus.

When Brooke Adams walks onto campus Monday morning she will be setting a legal precedent.

Brooke will be one of the first children in the country — and the first in California — to be legally allowed to be given medical marijuana at school.

When she was just an infant, Brook was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome.

“It gives her seizures that don’t stop very easily, or don’t stop at all,” her father Jon Adams told NBC Bay Area.

Her seizures would last for half an hour — or longer — and paramedics would often have to be called.

Doctors tried a number of powerful drugs to control and prevent them. But none seemed effective — and they all had powerful side effects.

“Behavioral problems, sleep deprived, different things that not good for her,” her mother Jane Adams said.

When Brooke was a little more than a year old she was issued a medical marijuana card. Her parents say the daily CBD oil she uses and the emergency THC oil are very effective.

She now has fewer seizures and they only last three to four minutes.

“With the Emergency THC medicine, she pretty much just like, takes a nap, and she’s back to normal,” her father said.

Medical marijuana and recreational marijuana may be legal in California but because it’s still a federally restricted drug, doctors cannot prescribe it for treatment. All they can do is issue a medical marijuana card which is a doctor’s “recommendation.” So it’s still illegal to bring it on school campuses.

“They didn’t take into account that maybe students would be on cannabis and need it at school.”

The Adams went to court.

A judge is still weighing their case but he did issue a temporary stay, allowing brook to attend class at least until his decision.

The school district issued this statement about brook’s situation: “the Rincon valley unified school district is happy to have the opportunity to serve brook and now has direction from the court to be able to do so.”

The Adams have already met with the school nurse to teach her how to administer the emergency THC oil.

The judge is expected to issue his final decision on this case in late September or early October.