Bay Area Man Reported Missing After Skiing in Alpine County

Officials are searching for a 65-year-old Richmond man who was reported missing Wednesday at the Bear Valley Mountain Resort in Alpine County.

Thomas Mullarkey was reported missing by his wife, Jane Drummond-Mullarkey, after he did not return to their cabin in Arnold, California after a day of skiing.

Alpine County Sheriff’s Office personnel located Mullarkey’s car at the resort later in the evening around 11:30 p.m., but due to avalanche danger, a search of the surrounding terrain could not be initiated overnight.

Search and rescue crews on Thursday resumed the search for Mullarkey.

The search team included crews from Calaveras County, Alpine County, resort ski patrol and the sheriff's office. Officials on Thursday said search conditions are very hazardous due to extreme avalanche conditions.

Mullarkey is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He is known to be an advanced skier in good health and should be wearing ski clothes.

Officials ask that anyone with information that may lead to determining Mr. Mullarkey's whereabouts call Undersheriff Spencer Case at 530-694-2231 ext. 357.