Officers found a body along Guadalupe River near downtown San Jose Thursday, and it's being investigated as a suspicious death, according to the police department.

Officers were conducting a trespassing sweep along the river and came across the body near Julian Street, police said.

Police did not say if it was a male or female.

Homicide investigators and the coroner were called to the scene, police said.

No further details were available.