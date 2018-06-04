California's Right-to-Die Law Now in Limbo

California's End of Life Option Act is in limbo after a judge put the law on hold. Jodi Hernandez reports.

California's End of Life Option Act is in limbo after a judge put the law on hold.

Joan Nelson, 81, has been gearing up to die peacefully in her Marin home and said she has benefited from the law.

Diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called leiomyosarcoma, Nelson has just six months to live. But under the end of life option act, Nelson obtained aid-in-dying medication that she can take if and when she chooses.

But now other terminally ill Californians cannot do the same. A superior court judge recently overturned the End of Life Option Act and the law is now caught up in the appeal's process.

Dan Diaz, whose wife Brittany Maynard helped spearhead the law, said he is appalled. Maynard had a terminal brain tumor, but had to move to Oregon to get aid in dying medication.

"For the people of California who are now in that predicament, my heart breaks," Diaz said.

Nelson said she is grateful she got her prescription just in time. She hopes the law will be re-instated so others can decide what is best for them.