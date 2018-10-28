Colts Rally in Fourth to Give Raiders Another Defeat

Marlon Mack #25 of the Indianapolis Colts scores on a four yard touchdown run against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of their NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 28, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Just days after a report surfaced this week that quarterback Derek Carr had lost the respect of some of his teammates, Carr had one of his best days of this season.

Carr completed 21-of-28 throws Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts, passing for three touchdowns, 244 yards and no interceptions. The offensive line, for a change, also was terrific in not allowing a single sack.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, the outcome was the same. The Raiders lost to the Colts 42-28 to fall to 1-6 this season, including 1-3 at home.

The trouble Sunday was, the Raiders defense couldn’t contain the Colts offense, led by quarterback Andrew Luck and running back Marlon Mack.

Luck led Indianapolis to a 10-0 first-quarter lead before Oakland rebounded to take a 28-21 lead after three periods. But then the Raiders were shredded for 21 points in the fourth quarter to absorb their sixth loss.

Luck threw for 239 yards and three TDs and Mack rushed for 132 yards to lead a ground attack that totaled 222 yards.

The Raiders, in their first game since trading No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper, spread the ball around Sunday, with tight end Jared Cook (four catches, 74 yards) and running back Jalen Richard (eight catches, 50 yards) leading the stat sheet. Also, Doug Martin had a strong game in his debut as the team’s No. 1 running back in the absence of the injured Marshawn Lynch, rushing 13 times for 72 yards and catching two passes for 17 yards.

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin, who began this season as a starter, was a healthy scratch before Sunday’s game – the first since he vented about being benched two weeks ago against the Seahawks in London.

The Raiders will try to get back on track this Thursday night vs. the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.