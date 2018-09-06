Construction in Upper Haight Concerns Business Owners

San Francisco officials say it will take two years to finish up the construction project in the Haight District but that time frame is concerning business owners in the area.

Construction began this week at Central and Haight for the "Upper Haight Transit Improvement and Pedestrian Realm Project." The $12 million project will add expanded sidewalks, greenery and lighting to create an urban design, according to city officials.

The sidewalks, streets and parking will be affected due to the construction.

"In general for retailers it’s very slow. By making it inconvenient for people to park or to even pass by, they’ll just go order online," said Mod Chutchabal, a business owner.

Another business owner said: "It’s becoming a circus and with the new construction that’s coming, it’s just going to hurt businesses again. And if it’s going to go on for two years? I mean who needs that."

San Francisco Public Works Department said they have informed contractors to limit the amount of space they're allowed to take up in the work zones. Contractors are only permitted 100 to 125 feet of space per block, and they're supposed to demobilize the work zones as they work, according to the city.