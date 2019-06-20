A Contra Costa County official is facing accusations of creating a hostile work environment and now, his defense team wants the district attorney to bow out of the case.

County Assessor Gus Kramer’s defense attorney plans to make the request at a later court hearing in Martinez but it could open the door to the state taking over the case.

Kramer was the subject of a grand jury accusation on June 5, claiming he created a hostile and abuse work environment. The accusations include making unwanted sexual remarks and racially disparaging comments dating back to 2013.

Kramer said on his website that he welcomes the opportunity to confront his accusers and that three separate investigations exonerate him.

His attorney wants the DA to rescue itself from the case, but if the motion is approved, the state attorney general could take over the case.

Kramer plans to file the motion at the next court hearing in Martinez on July 26.