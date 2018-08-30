Couple Had Life-Saving First Kiss at Capitola Beach: Report - NBC Bay Area
Couple Had Life-Saving First Kiss at Capitola Beach: Report

By Diana San Juan

Published 2 hours ago

    Tim Bollinger/NBC Bay Area
    File image of Capitola Beach.

    Sharing a first kiss with someone may feel like a breathtaking moment. For a  couple at Capitola Beach, it was – literally.

    Andi Traynor had to give her now-boyfriend Max Montgomery CPR after their fourth paddle boarding session on Oct. 21, 2017, according to a video shared by the couple on Facebook.

    Montgomery reportedly had no heartbeat for 17 minutes after he suffered cardiac arrest and it took six defibrillator shocks to restart his heart, NBC-affiliate KSBW reported. Traynor, who is a doctor, claims that without the mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, Montgomery could have sustained brain damage or died.

    Though not the most romantic scenario, the couple calls this their first kiss.

     

