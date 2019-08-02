Daytime burglaries in San Rafael have police stepping up patrols. Investigators don't know if all of the incidents are related but they said thieves are going after electronics and jewelry.

Fourteen break-ins have been reported in San Rafael in the past four weeks in an apparent new trend in which thieves are burglarizing homes during the day, police said.

Authorities confirm the burglaries have happened after people leave for work. Eight of the break-ins have occurred in San Rafael’s Terra Linda neighborhood, where a pillowcase full of jewelry was left in the street in one case.

Barry Forrest, a Terra Linda resident, found his home burglarized a few weeks ago.

“I got into the bedroom and noticed things had been taken out of the dresser and closet,” he said. “It was a shock.”

Investigators don’t know if all the burglaries are related but said thieves are taking jewelry and electronics.

Police said they are stepping up patrols and are asking anyone with security cameras to review video for possible clues.