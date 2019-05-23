Debate Heats Up Over Proposed South Bay Mosque

A proposal to build a large Islamic center in the South Bay was under the microscope Thursday as the Santa Clara County Planning Commission discussed the project slated for San Martin, just south of Morgan Hill. Robert Handa reports. (Published 27 minutes ago)

The proposal actually was first introduced about 10 years ago, but it was delayed after a threatened lawsuit. Now that it’s back, it's still drawing fire.

Ismail Khan and other worshippers have used the South Valley Islamic Center, a 1,000 square-foot mosque for the past 18 years. It's a converted barn that offers intimacy but not much room.

The community joined forces and finances to buy property off Monterey Road for a 30,000 square-foot mission-style complex dubbed the Corboda Center.

