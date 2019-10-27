As the wildfires in Northern California force hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate from their homes, extreme weather conditions will also force regional parks in the East Bay to close to the public.
Here is a list of Bay Area parks that will close.
- Roberts Regional Recreation Area
- Redwood Regional Park
- Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve
- Wildcat Canyon Regional Park
- Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve
- Leona Canyon Regional Preserve
- Lake Chabot Regional Park
- Anthony Chabot Regional Park
- Briones Regional Park
- Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve
- Tilden Regional Park