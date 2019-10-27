Extreme Weather Conditions Forces Park Closures in the East Bay - NBC Bay Area
Extreme Weather Conditions Forces Park Closures in the East Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 11 minutes ago

    Associated Press
    File Image

    As the wildfires in Northern California force hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate from their homes, extreme weather conditions will also force regional parks in the East Bay to close to the public.

    FULL COVERAGE: Historic winds fan Northern California wildfires.

    Here is a list of Bay Area parks that will close.

    • Roberts Regional Recreation Area
    • Redwood Regional Park 
    • Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve 
    • Wildcat Canyon Regional Park 
    • Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve 
    • Leona Canyon Regional Preserve 
    • Lake Chabot Regional Park 
    • Anthony Chabot Regional Park 
    • Briones Regional Park 
    • Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve 
    • Tilden Regional Park 

