The San Francisco Fire Department is on scene of a three-alarm fire on 1802 8th Avenue near Noriega Street.

A reported 100 firefighters are on site and nearby buildings have been evacuated by police and firefighters.

Video South Bay Girl at Center of Potential Cancer Breakthrough

The fire broke out at 9:48 pm. as a single-alarm fire but quickly spread to a two-alarm fire at 9:48 p.m. and a three-alarm at 10:09 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, SFPD asks to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.