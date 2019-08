Firefighters work at the scene of a fire in Oakland. (Aug. 12, 2019)

Firefighters appear to have knocked down a three-alarm blaze at a store in Oakland's Fruitvale District.

The Monday afternoon fire was at the Oakland Outlet store on International Boulevard.

Firefighters said the first call about the blaze came in at 11:22 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and at least 40 firefighters responded.