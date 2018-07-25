Getty Images File image

It's a grim scene at the Golden Gate Bridge, but don't worry. It's not real.

An animation posted to Instagram paints the picture of what appears to be a towering Grim Reaper cloaked in red gripping one of the towers and a cable of the iconic bridge while peering down at cars zooming by below. To make the scene even more eerie, light rain falls across the gloomy landscape throughout the short video.

In its first 24 hours of shelf life on Instagram, the animation garnered at least nine million views and counting.