Apparent Grim Reaper Clasps Golden Gate Bridge in Viral Animation

The animation posted to Instagram has racked up at least nine million views in its first 24 hours of being live

By Brendan Weber

Published 2 hours ago

    Getty Images
    File image

    It's a grim scene at the Golden Gate Bridge, but don't worry. It's not real.

    An animation posted to Instagram paints the picture of what appears to be a towering Grim Reaper cloaked in red gripping one of the towers and a cable of the iconic bridge while peering down at cars zooming by below. To make the scene even more eerie, light rain falls across the gloomy landscape throughout the short video.

    In its first 24 hours of shelf life on Instagram, the animation garnered at least nine million views and counting.

      

