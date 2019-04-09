What would you do for a pack of cigarettes? A group of thieves have struck several Bay Area cities in recent weeks store owners are worried. Jodi Hernandez reports.

Police are searching for a group of thieves breaking into stores across the Bay Area and making off with hundreds of cigarettes.

"Just going straight for the cigarettes, they’re not eyeing anything else," said Rajan Sidhu, who owns a gas station the thieves recently struck. "They know where the cigarettes are located."

The group also struck in Napa on Friday where they rammed a truck into a Cigarettes & More store and used plastic containers to fill it with cigarettes worth thousands of dollars in total.

"There seems to be some sort of connection and obviously we’re looking into that right now," said Mark Menesini from the Benicia Police Department. "We’re reaching out to other agencies sharing information and going to see if there’s a connection."

With at least five cases now in three separate cities, including a store in Benicia back in February, store owners are worried.

"It’s just ridiculous, especially being hit twice it puts a little bit of fear in me," Sidhu said. "I’m starting to feel like I’m being targeted and it hasn’t been stopped."