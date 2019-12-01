Damage to power lines late Saturday has left hundreds in the Santa Clara area in the dark for hours. (Dec. 1, 2019)

It could be 11 p.m. Sunday before damage to power lines is repaired and the last few dozen customers get their power restored after wind blew construction scaffolding into a power pole and power lines in the Santa Clara area late Saturday.

That late time, the utility Silicon Valley Power said Sunday on social media, is because of "extensive damage needing repair."

The outage, first reported at about 11 p.m. Saturday, affected 2,634 customers of both Silicon Valley Power and PG&E. Strong winds overnight resulted in power line damage in several places other than the wind-damaged scaffolding.